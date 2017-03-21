Man’s Story of Service Goes Viral

RINGGOLD, Ga – At 86, one Georgia man continues to change the world and his story is going viral on social media.

It all started when he was 18 years old after visiting a children’s home.

Johnny Jennings reveals why he does it. “Three little boys grabbed me around the knee and said, ‘Will you be my daddy?’ That melted my heart.”

We talked to Mr. Johnny Jenning of Ringgold, Georgia by phone after this story went viral on social media.

He spends his days traveling his community, gathering paper items for recycling.

Not only is he doing it for the environment – all the money he earns from it, he donates to the Georgia Baptist Home for Children.

Since he retired in 1985, he’s made this his full-time job.

Jennings started gaining international attention when Shay Drennan-Love, a friend who donates paper to his cause, posted about him on Facebook, and then that’s when her post went viral.

“He’s the last of a dying breed. There’s no one in my generation that I know of that’s going to fill his shoes.”

Jennings explains it simply, “If you got a little talent, a little love for other people, turn it lose. Give it away.”

So far, the Facebook post about Mr. Jennings has been shared more than 45,000 times.

Jennings says the recycling project helps keep him in shape and he has no plans of slowing down.

Here is the original post from Shay Drennan-Love: