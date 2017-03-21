How much cold or frost does it take to damage flowers?

Spring flowers have already started to bloom but we’re expecting another morning below freezing tomorrow…so this week’s weather question is: How much frost or cold does it take to damage flowers?

Frost forms best on cold, clear and calm nights. On breezy nights, frost is far less likely to form.

Most flowers are okay when there is light frost – which is from 29°F – 32°F. But moderate frost – which is 25°F to 28°F – is more problematic to flowers.

Some of the most sensitive or tender spring flowers we see are Begonias and Amaryllis. These are more likely to be damaged by freezing temperatures and should be covered or moved inside if they can when temperatures are expected to fall to 32°F or below.

The early spring flowers we see blooming all over now like Wisteria or Azaleas could potentially be damaged by an unexpected frost.

Although Azaleas are fairly resilient, their roots are shallow so freezing soil is not good for them.

Common snowdrops, hyacinths, tulips, daffodils, violets and pansies however, are not frost tender and considered ‘hardy.’ Which means freezing temperatures – even for more than one day like this week – should not damage them.

For a full list of hardy flowers common in Georgia click here.