FBI investigation complicates Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Some liberal interest groups and advocates are calling on the Senate to put off confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee while the FBI is investigating possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe tweets Tuesday morning it’s a “sensible rule” to withhold approval for nominee Neil Gorsuch for as long as the investigation continues.

Gorsuch is to spend a long day Tuesday answering questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Frustrated Democrats are determined to press him on everything from abortion and guns to his independence from President Donald Trump.

Republicans are unanimously supporting Gorsuch, and certain to give him what cover they can as he appears before the committee for Day 2 of his confirmation hearings. But Democrats made clear on the first day they were in no mood to “rubber stamp a nominee selected by extreme interest groups and nominated by a president who lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes,” as Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont put it.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is among those who already have tried to link the FBI probe to the nomination. Blumenthal says Monday the prospect the court could have to weigh in on the issue at some point is not “idle speculation.”