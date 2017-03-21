Eufaula City Council requests legislation allowing Sunday alcohol sales

EUFAULA, Ala. — At Monday night’s Eufaula City Council meeting, council agreed to send a resolution to Representative Berry Forte and Senator Billy Beasley to seek and pass legislation during the 2017 regular session authorizing Sunday alcohol sales.

The rationale for the legislation is so the city can compete with other communities that have Sunday sales, bolster tourism and economic development and to protect existing businesses.

The legislation would allow council to determine if restaurants and hotels in city limits can sell alcoholic beverages on site between noon and 9:30 p.m. on Sundays. In addition, it would allow council to determine whether the sale of beer and wine for on and off site consumption should be permitted between noon to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays (and Sundays which New Year’s Eve occurs after 12 p.m.

Mayor Jack Tibbs said the Sunday sales would create a ripple effect.

“If they buy a 12 pack of beer on Sunday or something like that, they aren’t only going to buy beer,” Mayor Tibbs said. “They buy gas, tobacco products, bread, milk, whatever. That’s shrinkage of revenue for our business that is going across the river.”

If the legislation is passed, it would come back to Eufaula City Council for a public hearing, and it would take a majority vote from council to pass it.