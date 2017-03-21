Early morning shooting at Foxy Lady Lounge puts man in hospital

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga — A man is being treated at Midtown Medical Center after being shot early Tuesday morning.

Columbus Police Lieutenant James Walton says the victim was involved in a fight inside the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive at about 2 a.m. He says the man was hit in the head with a bottle and shot in the leg.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, and says he can’t offer much of a suspect description. Other patrons inside the lounge say they did not see the altercation.

Columbus police say an investigation is ongoing.

