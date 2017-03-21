David Rockefeller, billionaire philanthropist and banker, dead at 101

(CBSN) — A billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family has died. David Rockefeller was 101 years old.

Rockefeller’s spokesman, Fraser P. Seitel, said he died peacefully in his sleep Monday morning at his home in Pocantico Hills, New York.

Rockefeller was the sixth child of John D. Rockefeller Jr. and the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller, who became the world’s first billionaire — and made the family the wealthiest in U.S. history.

With the passing of his elder siblings, Rockefeller was at the head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that range from environmental conservation to the arts.

He also headed what is now JP Morgan Chase (JPM) in the 1970s, expanding the bank’s reach internationally. A devoted art collector, he chaired New York’s Museum of Modern Art for many years, an institution his mother helped found in 1929.

He led a coalition of business leaders to help find a solution to New York City’s financial crisis in the mid-1970s.

To mark his 100th birthday in 2015, he gave 1,000 acres of land next to a national park to Maine.

“Long before it became popular wisdom, he believed effective partnerships across sectors and geographies was the only way to affect lasting change,” says Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, the charitable organization the family established in 1913, in a statement.

His philanthropy and other activities earned him a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 1998.

Rockefeller and his wife, the former Margaret McGrath, married in 1940 and had six children — David Jr., Richard, Abby, Neva, Margaret and Eileen. His wife, an active conservationist, died in 1996.