COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police investigate a possible rape at Weracoba Park in Lakebottom Sunday.

A local woman says she was walking in the park off Cherokee Avenue when a man attacked her around 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment.

Columbus police are investigating but have yet to provide suspect details.

If you know anything about the alleged attacker or the incident, call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.