Alabama representative to hold town hall in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A former Phenix City councilman and current state representative plans to meet the community Tuesday.

State Rep Chris Blackshear will hold a town hall meeting at Crawford Park on Highway 80 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

A press release says Blackshear has also invited other State Senators, State Representatives and members of the Russell County Commission to attend as well.

The town hall meeting will discuss local issues, proposed legislation that will affect our area and also local projects that are underway.