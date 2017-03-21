Alabama begins spring football practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team began spring practice Tuesday afternoon with a two-hour workout in shorts and helmets on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

It marked the first of 15 spring practice sessions that will include to closed scrimmages and the annual Golden Flake A-Day Game on April 22 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Crimson Tide welcomed 16 mid-year enrollees to the practice field including OL Elliot Baker, DL Isaiah Buggs, LS Thomas Fletcher, RB Najee Harris, WR Jerry Jeudy, OL Alex Leatherwood, DB Kyriq McDonald, LB Dylan Moses, WR Tyrell Shavers, QB Tua Tagovailoa, TE Major Tennison, QB Mac Jones, DB Xavier McKinney, RB Brian Robinson Jr., DB Daniel Wright and RB Chadarius Townsend.

Alabama also saw three new coaches take the field including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Daboll, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Joe Pannunzio, and the promotion of Michael Locksley to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

The Tide returns a total of 13 starters, including six on offense, six on defense and All-American punter JK Scott. The UA offense welcomes back sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts and a trio of offensive linemen, including Bradley Bozeman, Ross Pierschbacher and Jonah Williams along with junior wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Junior Da’Ron Payne returns to anchor the defensive line while Shaun Dion Hamilton, returning from injury, will lead the linebackers. The Alabama secondary returns four starters from a season ago with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Anthony Averett, Ronnie Harrison and Tony Brown.

The team will return to the field this week on Thursday, March 23 and Saturday, March 25.