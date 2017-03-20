Woman arrested after high-speed chase on Highway 80

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A woman is in custody after a high-speed chase late Monday morning.

Phenix City police say they attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle on US Highway 80 west bound near 40th Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

According to a release, the vehicle was verified by officers as stolen and officers conducted a traffic stop. The driver, 21-year-old Kimberly Garrette fled at a high rate of speed and officers pursued.

The chase ended at US Highway 80 and Highway 51 when the driver attempted to turn south onto Highway 51 and crashed.

Garrette was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property 1st degree, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and failure to appear warrant.

The passenger in the vehicle fled on foot and escaped capture.

Phenix City police are still investigating this incident and more charges are pending.

The stolen vehicle was the only property damaged reported.