UGA plans research of human remains uncovered on campus

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — University of Georgia officials say they plan additional research on human remains discovered during the expansion of a building on the Athens campus.

The building is adjacent to the Old Athens Cemetery, but university planners believed all remains had been moved years before.

The school delayed construction for several months after workers found the 105 gravesites in November 2015. Most of the sites were empty; 30 sites contained enough remains to allow for DNA testing.

A team of faculty and students in the anthropology department were able to test one-third of the remains and found the majority were of African descent.

The university’s Vice President for Research David Lee now hopes to learn more about the individuals, including any ties to slavery.

The remains were reinterred at an Athens cemetery.