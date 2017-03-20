Trump to visit Capitol Hill to make pitch on health care

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks to the White House after arriving on Marine One, Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning from a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to make an in-person pitch for House Republican lawmakers to support a GOP plan to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office says Trump plans to speak to the House Republican conference meeting to urge passage of the health care bill, which is expected to reach the House floor on Thursday.

The bill has generated criticism from both conservative and moderates within the Republican-led House.

The president was speaking at a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday night to build support for the bill.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s