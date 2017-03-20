Troup County lynching victims remembered at sunrise service

By Published:

LAGRANGE,Ga.– City officials and families of lynching victims in LaGrange are continuing a weekend of remembrance.

Today, dozens of people came together for a sunrise service, during which people paid respect to those who met a controversial fate.

The sunrise follows Saturday’s somber ceremony, focused on the lives of three lynching victims.

During today’s service, Hundreds of other lynching victims were named and honored.

There were over 600 lynchings in Georgia between 1877 and 1950.

The emotional service took place at the Southview cemetery in LaGrange.

Several pastors and city leaders spoke at the sunrise service.

Families were given broken glass to place in their windows, to remember their loved ones.

