First daughter Ivanka Trump gets West Wing office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump is working out of a West Wing office and will get access to classified information, though she is not technically serving as a government employee.

Jamie Gorelick, an attorney and ethics adviser for Ivanka Trump, said Monday that the first daughter will not have an official title, but will get a West Wing office, government-issued communications devices and security clearance to access classified information.

Gorelick said Ivanka Trump would follow all the ethics rules that apply to government employees.

Since President Donald Trump took office, his eldest daughter has been an increasingly visible presence in the White House, where her husband Jared Kushner already serves as a senior adviser. On Friday, she participated in a meeting on vocational training with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.