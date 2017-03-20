First daughter Ivanka Trump gets West Wing office

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Ivanka Trump is working out of a West Wing office and will get access to classified information, though she is not technically serving as a government employee, according to an attorney for the first daughter. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump is working out of a West Wing office and will get access to classified information, though she is not technically serving as a government employee.

Jamie Gorelick, an attorney and ethics adviser for Ivanka Trump, said Monday that the first daughter will not have an official title, but will get a West Wing office, government-issued communications devices and security clearance to access classified information.

Gorelick said Ivanka Trump would follow all the ethics rules that apply to government employees.

Since President Donald Trump took office, his eldest daughter has been an increasingly visible presence in the White House, where her husband Jared Kushner already serves as a senior adviser. On Friday, she participated in a meeting on vocational training with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s