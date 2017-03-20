Eufaula City Council to mull revisions to dog tethering ordinance

By Published:

EUFAULA, Ala. – The Eufaula City Council will consider additions and revisions to the existing animal control ordinance. The new ordinance would enact a tether or pulley restraint system for small animals and dogs, instead of chaining them to a single fixed point.

The city released a diagram, which lists some of the main points of the ordinance. The basics like providing food, water and shelter are covered. The ordinance also mandates that animals must be away from porches or items that could potentially cause the animal to be tangled. The tether cannot be fixed to a post or screw in the ground or to a single point. There must be a swivel on both ends of the tether, and the pole must be four to seven feet above the ground. The collar is also required to have at least two fingers of space between it and the animal.

City Council will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. CDT to discuss potential changes to the animal control ordinance.

The public is invited to weigh in. The city of Columbus recently revised their tethering ordinance, tightening restrictions on animal control.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s