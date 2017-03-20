Eufaula City Council to mull revisions to dog tethering ordinance

EUFAULA, Ala. – The Eufaula City Council will consider additions and revisions to the existing animal control ordinance. The new ordinance would enact a tether or pulley restraint system for small animals and dogs, instead of chaining them to a single fixed point.

The city released a diagram, which lists some of the main points of the ordinance. The basics like providing food, water and shelter are covered. The ordinance also mandates that animals must be away from porches or items that could potentially cause the animal to be tangled. The tether cannot be fixed to a post or screw in the ground or to a single point. There must be a swivel on both ends of the tether, and the pole must be four to seven feet above the ground. The collar is also required to have at least two fingers of space between it and the animal.

City Council will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. CDT to discuss potential changes to the animal control ordinance.

The public is invited to weigh in. The city of Columbus recently revised their tethering ordinance, tightening restrictions on animal control.