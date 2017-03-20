CPD searching for runaway teen, possibly endangered

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are looking for a runaway teen who they say is possibly endangered.

Police say 16-year-old Julianna Crump left her home in Columbus on February 26, 2017. Crump is possibly staying with an unknown person in hotels or motels within the Columbus and Phenix City area.

Crump is described as:

5’9″ in height

180 pounds

Brown hair

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Julianna Crump you are asked to call Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or Det. M.Scruggs at (706) 225-4271.