CPD searching for runaway teen, possibly endangered

WRBL Staff Published:
Courtesy: Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are looking for a runaway teen who they say is possibly endangered.

Police say 16-year-old Julianna Crump left her home in Columbus on February 26, 2017. Crump is possibly staying with an unknown person in hotels or motels within the Columbus and Phenix City area.

Crump is described as:

  • 5’9″ in height
  • 180 pounds
  • Brown hair

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Julianna Crump you are asked to call Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or Det. M.Scruggs at (706) 225-4271.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s