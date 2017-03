Buffalo, NY – There are three SEC men’s basketball teams still alive in the hunt for a national title. Florida will take on Wisconsin in New York on Friday (3/24) in the Sweet 16.

In the south, the Kentucky Wildcats will take on the winner of Cincinnati and UCLA in the Sweet 16.

South Carolina is also fighting for a spot in the Sweet 16. The Gamecocks will take on Duke tonight at 8:50 ET.

