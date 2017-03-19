Muscogee County inmate back in jail after escaping work detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Muscogee County inmate is back behind bars after escaping from jail early Saturday morning.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says a group of trustees were being taken to the kitchen for work detail around 1:10 a.m. During the escort, inmate Justin Garrett ran away. Deputies notified other law enforcement agencies about Garrett’s escape. A deputy eventually found Garrett, 24, around 13th St. and 10th Ave. Garrett was taken back into custody without incident.

He now faces felony escape charges, along with previous weapons and drug charges. He also faces several probation violations.