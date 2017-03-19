High speed chase ends in crash on JR Allen Parkway, causes several injuries

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating, after a high speed chase ended with injuries in Columbus. Traffic stacked up around 8 p.m. EDT Saturday on JR Allen Parkway. Columbus Police say Alabama State Troopers were chasing a suspect in a black Honda. The reasons for the chase were not immediately given to News 3.

The suspect drove into Columbus and into oncoming traffic, causing a collision involving three vehicles. Police say there were injuries in the crash, but none of them appear to be life-threatening.

Georgia State Patrol is now handling the accident investigation.

Traffic is now flowing smoothly on JR Allen Parkway.