Spring is here and so are warmer temperatures!

We are starting off the week warm and sunny! Mid-70s this afternoon – perfect for the official start of spring. We’ll then warmer up even more tomorrow afternoon. Lower 80s for your Tuesday. We’ll then be tracking some rain to our north overnight into Wednesday, but any showers do look to taper off some – so just going with a slight chance of showers for your Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will stay partly sunny, with the better shot for scattered showers and even some thunderstorms this weekend – Saturday and Sunday.





