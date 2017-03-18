Rain out. Sun and warmth in!

Rain is gone and will stay out of the forecast through the rest of the weekend and beginning of this work week. Sunday will be sunny and breezy as high pressure moves in with highs in the upper 60s. Sunny skies stick around through Tuesday with afternoons warming in the mid to upper 70s – perfect for the Vernal Equinox or official start of spring on Monday.

A cold front will move through Wednesday bringing rain chance later in the evening. Thursday stays dry and then rain chance pick up once again Friday and Saturday.