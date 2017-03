Beautiful and pleasant weather to enjoy as we wrap up the weekend. But the warmer weather does still around for the start of the week and it could get warm in places as Monday kicks off the official start to Spring. By Tuesday, many places will likely see readings in the low 80s before a weak frontal system is going to push into the region Wednesday just giving a slight chance of rain. We clear out Thursday and Friday with somewhat cooler air, before a system brings rain chances for the weekend.