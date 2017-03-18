Lions fall 56-41 in season opener to Jacksonville

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The reigning AIF and AFL champs met up in Columbus this weekend for their first game of the season. Columbus, who hasn’t lost a game in over a year was stunned last night when the Jacksonville Sharks were up 40-20 at the half. Only getting worse for the Lions in the second half, when they replaced starting quarterback, Mason Espinoza for back up Darren Daniels.

We saw a lot more scoring in the 3rd quarter, but the last half push was not enough to get the “W.” Lions fell 56-41 to the Sharks.
However, this is not the last time they will be facing off with them. They’ll have at least one more go around with the Sharks this season.

