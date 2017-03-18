Family remembers Coach Pollard on 37th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Columbus family is coming together to remember a beloved coach who was killed in a car crash last April.

Dozens of people celebrated the life of former Carver High School Baseball Coach, David Pollard.

Today would have been Pollard’s 37th birthday.

The Pollard family hosted a cookout, fittingly at Carver Park.

Family members say it’s difficult to celebrate without the beloved coach, but they’re grateful for the time they shared with him while he was alive.

Kimberli Render, coach pollard’s sister said, “It’s so much harder I think, thinking about the loss we had and this city has had. The crazy thing is there’s so many things that he wanted to do and he only got to do a small portion of the things he talked about doing. He was a great, great guy and his love and presence lives on through us.”

The birthday party was open to the public.

The family also raised money at the party to help upgrade and repair the carver high baseball facilities.

