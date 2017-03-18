Clipped by storms, well above average

A warmer air mass is entrenched until we get through a cold front by mid-week. A Strong short wave storm system will clip us across northwest Georgia late Tuesday until this track sags farther south and east bringing-in a back door cool front and chilly air mid-week. 63° Wednesday is quite a contrast from our 80 degree readings leading up to Wednesday, In the very extended a more west to east flow will guide our next front for the weekend. Expect better rain chances right now for Saturday but more scattered and light. Stay tuned for these changes.





