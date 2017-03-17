Warmer this Weekend, Small Chance of Rain

St. Patrick’s Day is expected to be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies and a big rise in temperatures over the previous days we’ve had this week. Columbus broke a record low with 25 degrees on Thursday, but only dropped into the mid 30s this morning.

We’ll start to see a few clouds move in today and especially tonight as a frontal system slips southward from the Midwest; this weak system may have showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it, but is likely to lose much of its upper air support as it moves farther into Alabama and Georgia Saturday morning. Any showers that make it here will be spotty, with amounts on the light side.

Behind the front there will be little cooling on Sunday as high pressure behind the front won’t be nearly as cold as the air mass we saw this week. Sunshine will take us through Sunday and into next week, with significantly warmer temperatures forecast as we go through the week. No rain is expected, though we will keep an eye on a storm system developing in the Plains that could bring rain toward the end of the week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast