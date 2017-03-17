Supporteen Youth hosts first pre-teen dance at Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga.- A local organization is doing everything in its power to keep the youth out of trouble and off the streets and they’re doing it with a twist.

Supporteen Youth is hosting their first “Spring Break Pre-Teen Dance” tonight at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Hundreds of teens and pre-teens from across the valley are expected to attend the event.

Marcus Gibson is the Founder of Support Teen and he tells News 3 why he’s hosting fun evets for the youth.

“If they open up and trust us that can guide us to leading them in the right direction and that’s important because that can keep a kid in school and that could be a matter between life and death. So we want to do our part to help lead them in the right direction.”

The organization hosts events in order to bond with the kids.

They believe in building strong relationships and leaving a positive impression.

The pre-teen dance is on Friday March, 17th from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

If you’re interested in purchasing a ticket you can get them at the door for $5.