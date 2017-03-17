St. Patrick’s Day becoming one of the most deadliest holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Authorities say St. Patrick’s Day has become one of the nation’s deadliest holidays and more than 19-thousand Georgians driving under the influence are a big contributing factor.

Hundreds of people are expected to flock Uptown Columbus to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Pubs and bars throughout the city will have a variety of green alcoholic beverages to choose from.

Columbus Police Sergeant Chris Anderson warns people that even one drink could take your blood alcohol level above the legal limit of point 08.

Anderson said, “It may be one beer, it depends on your body size, but usually one beer can do that.”

Expect a heavy police presence for St. Patrick’s Day.

In 2015 more than 5,000 people under the age of 18 were arrested for driving under the influence.

“In Georgia 117 arrests and that’s under the age of 18. Total driving under the influence statistics that resulted in an arrest was 19,217.”

Sergeant Andrews says slurred speech and blurred vision are red flags, indicators that your fine motor skills are no longer working at full capacity.

Most importantly say to prepare and plan before you get behind the wheel because it could save your life and others.