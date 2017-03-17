Shaving heads for a cure

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Well it may be cold out, but two men in Columbus decided to go bald Thursday and it was all for a good cause.

Shaving for a Cure campaign benefits the Saint Baldricks Foundation, which works to end childhood cancer. Head Cottonmouths Coach Jerome Bechard and Command Sergeant Major Chris Lewis did the big chop at Scruffy Murphys in Uptown. Coach Bechard spoke to News 3 before getting his new “do.”

“We’re lucky enough that more than likely our hair is gonna grow back so for us to shave our head to raise awareness, raise money, that’s the least we can do to help other people out,” says Coach Bechard.

Thursday’s effort was held in our honor of a local child with cancer. Her name is Peyton.

If you’re interested in donating to the cause, CLICK HERE.