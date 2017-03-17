Power outage affects Midtown Columbus traffic

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga — News 3 confirms several traffic lights are down in Midtown Columbus after a Georgia Power outage.

So far, lights are out at the intersections of 10th Avenue and 11th Street, 10th Avenue and 10th Street, and 10th Street and 6th Avenue. News 3 is working to confirm if there are other affected traffic lights.

Fire responders and Georgia Power representatives are on scene at 10th Avenue and 10th Street directing traffic.

A Georgia Power outage map shows close to 500 customers are currently without service. News 3 is working to confirm the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

 

