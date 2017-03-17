Military outreach program to offer free activewear in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga — A Georgia military non-profit is on its way to Columbus, ready to get the local military community suited up for a healthy lifestyle.

Volunteers from United Military Care will be at the Columbus Baptist Mission at 3679 Steam Mill Road giving out free sports apparel and shoes to military and veteran identification holders.

The giveaways will be Friday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The group says the “Make Your Soles Count” giveaway intends to enable veterans and service members to “use physical exercise not only for professional training but to also help stay in shape mentally following deployments and departure from the service.”

“Make Your Soles Count will provide the tools to fitness and activity to military families and veterans making them better equipped mentally, physically, socially, emotionally and financially to traverse the military lifestyle and subsequent challenges,” says United Military Care President Kim Scofi. “We are delighted to partner with Mizuno USA and the Columbus Baptist Mission to make new shoes, sporting equipment and apparel available to America’s Finest.”

United Military Care asks those requesting shoes to bring a gently used pair they no longer wear to trade in. Donated shoes will provide a small stipend to the charity to continue their programs helping military families in Georgia and will then be shipped to 25 under developed countries.

The program says any style of shoe will be accepted for trade-ins.