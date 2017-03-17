Man dies in early morning mobile home fire

VALLEY, Ala. — A Valley man is dead after police say he was caught in a mobile home that burst into flames early Friday morning.

A police report says 43-year-old Terrance Dodson was found dead at the scene of the blaze in the the Hampton Trailer Park at 1240 County Road 271.

The report says officers, EMS, and the East Alabama Fire Department were called in just after 2:40 a.m. Major Mike Reynolds says by the time units made it to the trailer, it was already completely engulfed in flames.

Witnesses told first responders three people had managed to make it out of the fire, but one was still trapped inside. The report says fire fighters who managed to make it though the flames found Dodson.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. The report does not confirm the conditions of the other people who managed to survive.