Light showers in the morning; warmer through the weekend

A steady warming trend begins today and will continue through the weekend. A weak frontal system will move in early Saturday and will bring some light rain showers to the Chattahoochee Valley. Little change in temperature will come immediately behind the front, so we’ll go back to warming up and remain dry as we move into next week with above normal temperatures.

Monday is the official start to spring and it will be feeling like spring with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There is another front set to move into the area and does have a slight chance of rain late on Wednesday.