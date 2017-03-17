Light showers in the morning; warmer through the weekend

By Published: Updated:

A steady warming trend begins today and will continue through the weekend. A weak frontal system will move in early Saturday and will bring some light rain showers to the Chattahoochee Valley. Little change in temperature will come immediately behind the front, so we’ll go back to warming up and remain dry as we move into next week with above normal temperatures.

Monday is the official start to spring and it will be feeling like spring with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There is another front set to move into the area and does have a slight chance of rain late on Wednesday.

First Alert Forecast and Webcast

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s