Lanes reopen on I-85 north after bridge repair

MACON COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation announces all lanes are now open on Interstate 85 after a deadly car accident damaged parts of a bridge support.

A press release says crews have restored the bridge at mile marker 25 and both lanes of northbound traffic are open.

As News 3 reported, a three vehicle crash just off Exit 22 on Friday, March 10 caused the initial damage to the bridge. Troopers say a 16-month-old toddler and a 55-year-old man were killed when the car they were riding in hit a tractor trailer, then another car.