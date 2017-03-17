Girls Inc. members receive free running shoes

COLUMBUS, Ga. — More than a dozen Girl’s Inc. members were rewarded for staying active. Big Dog Running Company handed out new pairs of running shoes to more than 20 girls in the Girls Inc. Running Club.

This was the incentive for their participation in the 1k fun run held back in December, that Big Dog sponsored as part of the “Wod Life Like a Girl” Tour. Organizers say it’s all part of an effort to empower girls and get them started on a healthy track.

“We’re definitely trying to promote health and fitness at an early age. We feel like the self-confidence that it brings to the girls will definitely carry on as they get older and helps them believe in themselves and that they can do anything they put their minds to,” says Olivia Amos.

The Girls Inc. Running Club focuses on helping girls stay physically active, building self-esteem, and combating childhood obesity. Volunteers from the CSU Health Department work with the running club each week.