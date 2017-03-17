CSU baeball takes down Albany State, prepares for No. 1 USC Aiken

ALBANY, Ga. – The Columbus State University baseball team picked up an 8-2 victory on Wednesday against Albany State. The non-conference game took place at Golden Rams Park in Albany, Ga.

The Cougars improve to 13-8 after winning their sixth game in the past seven.

Kolton Ingram (2-1) got the nod for the second time this season tossing six innings allowing just two unearned runs. He struck out six while walking three. The lefty hasn’t allowed an earned run now in his last 14 innings.

Mason McClellan went 2-for-5 with a big three-run home run for the Cougars. It was the ninth homer this season for the junior tying him for the Peach Belt Conference lead. Bryce Delevie was 3-for-4 as well with a double for CSU.

Columbus State will be back in action this weekend for a PBC showdown with eighth-ranked USC Aiken. The series will begin on Friday at 6 p.m. at Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.

COURTESY CSU SPORTS INFORMATION