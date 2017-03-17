CPD seeking public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old DeQuandra Biggers was last seen on East Wynnton Lane back on February 27, 2017 around 3:30 p.m.

DeQuandra is described as:

5’7″ in height

Approximately 140 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Police say DeQuandra may be in the area of Avalon Apartments or Lumpkin Park Apartments.

If you have any information pertaining to DeQuandra LeBron Biggers please contact 911 or Detective Ralph Dudley with the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or (706) 653-3400.