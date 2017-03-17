Columbus Lions(& Mercer )Prepare for Season Opener

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Columbus Lions are preparing for their season opener at the Civic Center against the Jacksonville Sharks.

News 3’s Mercer Van Schoor had the chance to “catch” up with Head Coach Jason Gibson and a couple of the players in anticipation of the first game of the season.

It’s a new league, a new season and the Columbus Lions are ready to start their new season tonight.

Lion’s Head Coach Jason Gibson say, “We’re excited. We’re looking for the same results we’ve had for as long as we’ve been here. Two years undefeated.”

WR Byron Dickerson and DE Logan Ingle spend some one on one time with us talking game as they prepare to take on the Jacksonville Sharks tonight.

After handily defeating their opponents last year – the two break down how they prepare for their first game of the seaon against a completely new league.

“We prepare just like we did last year,” said Ingle. “We do all the little things right. To us, it’s the little things that make us win that people take for granted like not standing around at practice, stuff like that.”

Dickerson say, “It’s all about the players that we have around us. Iron sharpens iron. One day offense might be on their groove.”

Their opponent – the Jacksonville Sharks are defending AFL champs.

According to Head Coach Jason Gibson, ticket sales are brisk.

Game time Friday is 7pm at the Civic Center.

Advertisement