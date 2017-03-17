Armed robbery at St. Mary’s Road Shell station

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a Shell gas station early Friday morning.

A police report says officers were called to the station at 3809 St. Mary’s Road at about 12:40 a.m. The cashier says a man wearing a black mask came in holding a gun and demanded money from the register.

Police say the suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you know anything about the robbery or the suspect, please call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.