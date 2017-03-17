4 J.C. Penney stores closing in Alabama

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this April 9, 2013, file photo, signage at a J.C. Penney store is displayed in New York. J.C. Penney is listing the 138 locations it will shutter in the coming months as the retailer seeks to cut costs and improve its profitability. J.C. Penney Co. is hurting as more people shop online instead of heading to the mall. The closures are part of the company's previously announced plans to focus on its best-performing stores. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Four Alabama cities will be looking to fill a hole in their retail economy following a decision by J.C. Penney Co.

The store chain is closing stores in Auburn, Bessemer, Gadsden and Jasper as it shuts down 138 locations nationwide.

An executive with the company that owns the Auburn Mall, Jim Hull, says the decision reflects declining sales by J.C. Penney and isn’t isolated to one place.

Hull says retailers are struggling to face competition from online shopping and evolving needs and tastes.

The closures are part of the company’s previously announced plans to focus on its best-performing stores. Nine stores will close in Texas, the most of any state.

Liquidation sales will start next month, and most of the stores will be closed by mid-June.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s