3 shot outside Atlanta mall

ATLANTA (AP) — Three people have been shot outside an Atlanta mall in what police are calling a gang-related incident.

Authorities say it happened about 3:30 p.m. Friday in a parking lot at The Mall West End.

WSB-TV reports police said the incident began inside the mall with an alleged drug-related transaction. Witnesses told investigators the people involved identified themselves as rival gang members. An argument spilled outside at which time a white SUV pulled up and a man jumped out and began shooting.

A person outside the mall fired back as bystanders ran for cover.

Police say the victims include two men and a woman. Officials say one of the men was shot in the head. All three were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.