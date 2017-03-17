3 shot outside Atlanta mall

Associated Press Published:

ATLANTA (AP) — Three people have been shot outside an Atlanta mall in what police are calling a gang-related incident.

Authorities say it happened about 3:30 p.m. Friday in a parking lot at The Mall West End.

WSB-TV reports police said the incident began inside the mall with an alleged drug-related transaction. Witnesses told investigators the people involved identified themselves as rival gang members. An argument spilled outside at which time a white SUV pulled up and a man jumped out and began shooting.

A person outside the mall fired back as bystanders ran for cover.

Police say the victims include two men and a woman. Officials say one of the men was shot in the head. All three were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s