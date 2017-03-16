Warming up slowly, rain chance Saturday morning

We broke a record this morning in Columbus with a morning low of 28 degrees. We saw temperatures back into the 50s for the first time in four days, and more of a warm up in the extended forecast.

A weak system will bring clouds and a line of showers early Saturday. That will start to clear out in the late afternoon giving way back to sunshine to end the weekend on a pleasant and sunny note.

The first day of spring is on Monday and boy will it feel like spring with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s for many of us around the valley. There is a chance for some weak disturbances to move in around mid-week with party sunny skies.

First Alert Forecast and Webcast