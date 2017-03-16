W.C. Bradley Board Chairman to be honored by Boy Scouts of America

COLUMBUS, Ga — A local man is set to be honored by the Chattahoochee Council and Boy Scouts of America with the 2017 Distinguished Citizen Award.

A press release says W.C. Bradley Company Chairman of the Board Steven Butler has been selected to receive the honor as a longtime supporter of the Boy Scouts. Since 2011 the W.C. Bradley Company has served as the Camp Promotion Sponsor for Camp Frank G. Lumpkin, the local Boy Scout Camp, and has been instrumental in increasing the attendance of that camp from 500 Scouts to over 700 Scouts who come from all over the south to attend a week long camp program.

“We are proud to present this honor to Mr. Butler as he exemplifies the values of Scouting found in the Scout Oath and Scout Law. He is servant leader to the community and has always been helpful to the Boy Scouts of America.”, says Rob McKenna, an attorney with Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker and Ford who serves as the Chattahoochee Council President.

“This event is the single largest fund raiser for the Chattahoochee Council. Funds raised provide direct support to local volunteers as we work to instill values in the nearly 5,000 youth that we serve. 100% of the funds we raise stay right here in the local community.”

Scouting has been serving youth in the Columbus community since the Chattahoochee Council was established in 1919. The Distinguished Citizen Award was established in 1981 and has recognized community leaders such as Bill Turner, Bo Callaway, and Jack Pezold. In 2015, Audrey Tillman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for AFLAC, was the first female honoree and last year TSYS CEO Troy Woods was presented the honor.

The Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner will be held May 11th at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center with a reception at 6:00 p.m. and dinner program at 7:00 p.m. If you would like to learn more, contact Scout Executive Anthony Berger at 706-341-3340.