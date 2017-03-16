Slowly Warming Up

Temperatures have only one way to go: up, after we bottomed out with a record low this morning. Columbus broke the old record of 27º set in 1988, dipping to 25º at 8:00. Cold air has plunged deep into the southern states all the way to the Gulf coast. The center of high pressure associated with this cold air mass is close to overhead, which has allowed winds to diminish and go calm over much of Georgia and Alabama.

The cold air will modify only a bit today, though temperatures should reach the mid-50s by late in the afternoon. After a low tonight in the 30s, warmer temperatures will return on Friday as the high slides off to the east and southerly winds return on the back side. A weak frontal system will drop in from the Midwest, bringing a slight chance of rain early Saturday, then only slight cooling for Sunday. Dry weather will take us into next week with highs and lows returning to above normal. The next major storm system is not likely to approach us until late next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast