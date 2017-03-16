Police using new technology for cold case murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are revisiting a cold case murder from 2003 and need your help.

Police were dispatched to Northgate Drive in reference to a woman being attacked. The officers found 64-year-old Iris Harless dead.

14 years later, police are still searching for her murderer. Thursday, they announced how new technology may help them solve the case.

“We did some research on it. we looked at their testing their testing looked real positive. They use the DNA our DNA says a lot about us and they found a method taking the DNA and actually and giving a composite,” says Major Gil Slouchick.

If you know the identity or whereabouts of the man police believe to be the suspect you are asked to contact Columbus Police at 706-225-4047.