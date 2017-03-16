OPD arrests suspect in September targeted shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department confirms a man has been arrested in connection to a September murder police previously called a “targeted shooting”.

A press release says 26-year-old Deangelo Edwards was arrested Wednesday on outstanding murder warrants. Edwards is suspected in the death of 23-year-old Jaquavious Montrell Strickland.

As News 3 reported, officers found Strickland dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment in the 600 block of Edmon Avenue back on September 27. Strickland had just been released from the hospital after surviving a gunshot wound to the head September 15.

Police said they believed the shooter or shooters were targeting Strickland. Captain Shane Healey had also previously said police were looking into several shootings on Edmon Avenue in recent years and in each case, police believe the victims were also targeted.

Police have not yet confirmed to News 3 if they believe the cases are related.

Edwards currently remains in Lee County Jail on a $401,000 bond.