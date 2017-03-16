NCAA Tournament: Meet the 2017 Mascots

Forget the players, the mascots are often the most recognizable figures for a school’s sports program.
Take a look at some of the mascots for the teams that are dancing in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
2017 NCAA Tournament: Meet the Mascots
2017 NCAA Tournament: Meet the Mascots x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
-
Gallery: Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti’s new president
NCAA TOURNAMENT CENTRAL: NCAA Streaming, Schedule, Brackets | Image Zone: NCAA Tournament | Social Stream