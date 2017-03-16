Mother of Jake Conner speaks with WRBL News 3 as reward is offered in case

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga- The mother of a man missing from southeast Georgia is speaking to News 3 following the announcement of a reward being offered in her son’s case.

“It would be nice if people would just come forward without having a [monetary] reason to come forward, but I do believe that the reward money will cause someone to talk,” says Donna Conner-White, the mother of Jake Conner.

The reward money being offered is $10,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of 30 year old Jacob Conner. He mysteriously disappeared on February 1 while working as a part of a four man timber crew in Clinch County.

Conner-White says though she does expect law enforcement to solve the case, she has little hope of finding Jake alive because she knows he would not abandon his life voluntarily.

“The only reason why I say that is because I know my son, and I know he wouldn’t have walked away,” says Conner-White.

Jake Conner is 30 years old. He was last seen in the area of Score Bridge and Plumb Bush Roads in Clinch County on February 1. He was last seen wearing a “Conner Timber” shirt, dark gray in color, and uniform pants. If you have any information about him, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 487-5316 or (912) 487-3250.