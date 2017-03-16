Jurors to hear closing arguments over deadly national meningitis outbreak

By Published:
New England Compounding Center allegedly shipped 17,000 vials of a contaminated steroid to 23 states causing 64 deaths back in 2012. (CBSN)

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Jurors are set to hear closing arguments in the trial of a former pharmacy executive charged in a deadly national meningitis outbreak traced to tainted steroids made by a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy.

Barry Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder under federal racketeering laws.

Prosecutors allege that Cadden — the former president of the New England Compounding Center — ignored repeated warning signs that drugs manufactured by his company were being contaminated by mold.

The 2012 outbreak killed 64 people and sickened about 700 others.

Cadden’s lawyer says that prosecutors are trying to blame Cadden for mistakes made by other employees, including pharmacists and technicians.

Prosecutors say Cadden was responsible for making sure industry rules for sterility and cleanliness were followed.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s