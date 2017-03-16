High stakes for Trump on GOP health care bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump knows he’ll be judged on whether he can help repeal the so-called “Obamacare” law and replace it with something new.

The White House is dealing with criticism from conservatives and moderate Republicans alike, and is considering changes to the bill that might reassure skeptics. It’s all in an effort to muscle the GOP-backed health care plan through the House next week.

Trump has signaled he’s open to negotiation in his first attempt working with Congress.

At a rally Wednesday in Nashville, Trump said, “We’re going to arbitrate, we’re going to all get together, we’re going to get something done.”

Trump made repealing and replacing his predecessor’s health care law a core campaign promise, although he has acknowledged he was surprised at how complex the task would be.